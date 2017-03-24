Aston Martin Rapide Discontinued

According to the latest news the conventional engine models of Aston Martin Rapide E will be getting an axe. The recent reports suggest that it will now have an electric drive train instead of its glorious V12.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

This four door version of Rapide E will arrive in year 2018. According to the company it will be the finest example of getting to meet the zero emission policy of company. Thus we are now sure of the fact that it will be presented in electrified version. The version Rapide will later on be replaced by DBX.

Due to the arrival of new cars and discontinuation of older models a huge gap for a new model will be seen. Aston Martin will surely have to fill this gap through an electrified model, according to Motoring.

We are certainly hoping for the fact that the Rapide E will have a power of around 800bhp. Palmer also made sure that the Rapide was originally a Lagonda nameplate. Thus we can have a four-door Lagonda model in the near future too.

The Rapid AMR is still here and the people who need to have a proper send off for the car can cling to it for now. Rapide is surely regarded as one of the most famous and most successful models produced by Aston Martin.

However it looks like it’s time that we bid good bye to this marvelous model. This can be due to the fact that Mercedes-AMG just launched a four door concept in Geneva Motor Show.

It will be coming up to rival that of Porsche Panamera. So having these cars in the market might soon mean that there won’t be any place for Rapide in market any more.