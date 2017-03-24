 
 

Unite The League Justice League Trailer Teased, Drops Saturday

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 10:19am CDT | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Unite The League Justice League Trailer Teased, Drops Saturday
 

Watch the teaser for the Unite The League Justice League movie.

Warner Bros. just released a 20 second teaser for the Justice League movie. The full trailer of Unite The Leauge will be released on Saturday. Watch the teaser below.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League cast includes Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jesse Eisenberg is Lex Luthor and Amy Adams is Lois Lane.

The Justice League movie will be in theaters on November 10, 2017.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

