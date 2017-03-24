 
 

2017 IMac: Rumors, Features, Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 10:52am CDT

 

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret
 

Apple is expected to release a new iMac in 2017.

The last time Apple has updated the iMac was in 2015. Apple is expected to release a new iMac in 2017. There is not a single evidence that this is going to happen, but the anticipation grows.

Apple is under fire for neglecting the desktop since a while now. Microsoft used Apple's moment of weakness in a perfect way. The Surface Studio makes the iMac look like ancient technology. Microsoft in a way is helping Apple iMac fans to get a new iMac sooner than later. The new 2017 iMac needs to be innovative in design and functionality to match Microsoft's stunning device.

2017 iMac Features

We can take some pointers from the new MacBook Pro that Apple release end of 2016. Apple might introduce the Touch Bar in the 2017 iMac. Apple has patented the integration of the OLED touch screen on standalone keyboards.

LG already said in 2015 that Apple is coming out with an iMac featuring an Retina 8K display. This of course did not happen. One thing that Apple is fond of is though resolution. An iMac Retina 8K is technically possible. The 8K resolution would also allow Apple to give the iMac a bigger screen option. How does a 34" iMac with 8K Display, Core i7 sound?

The new iMac will adopt USB-C like the MacBook Pro. This change requires to get new adapters for your peripherals and has already caused a ruckus at the launch of the 2016 MacBook Pro. 

The are some rumors floating around that Apple would adopt the new AMD CPU Ryzon, replacing Intel. This is not very likely, but possible as Apple uses AMD GPUs in the iMac.

2017 iMac Release Date

At this point it is just guessing. April is a possibility for Apple's first event in 2017. Another option is the WWDC 2017, kicking off on June 5. The WWDC kicks off with a keynote that usually brings new Apple hardware. The new iMac requires a media event. WWDC 2017 is the perfect stage for a new iMac reveal.

Apple just unveiled a bunch of new products including a new iPad and iPhone SE on March 21. The iPhone Plus Red went on sale on March 24.

2017 iMac Price

The Microsoft Surface Studio is $800 more expensive in the top configuration than any iMac currently available. The new iMac prices could match Microsoft's prices for the top configuration. The lower end iMac models will likely be priced the same or drop slightly. The 2015 iMac starts at $1,099. The most expensive iMac configurable on apple.com has a price of $3,999. iMac deals are available on amazon.com.

Should I Wait to Buy a new iMac?

We recommend to hold off with the purchase of a new iMac until at least WWDC 2017. If Apple is not releasing the 2017 iMac in June, the release will be in fall. Apple will not launch the new iMac during the summer.

What is the iMac?

In Apple's words: "The idea behind iMac has never wavered: to craft the ultimate desktop experience. The best display, paired with high-performance processors, graphics, and storage — all within an incredibly thin, seamless enclosure. And that commitment continues with the all-new 21.5‑inch iMac with Retina 4K display. Like the revolutionary 27‑inch 5K model, it delivers such spectacular image quality that everything else around you seems to disappear. Adding up to the most immersive iMac experience yet — and another big, beautiful step forward."

The iMac is the perfect desktop machine.

Read the latest Apple News.

Comments

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

comments powered by Disqus


