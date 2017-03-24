New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

Plug-in Hybrid cars are all the rage these days as they advocate environmental protection. Here is a list of all the new plugin hybrid cars people can flock to in 2017:

2017 Chevrolet Volt

The 2017 Chevrolet Volt is based around an eco-image but the car undoubtedly has a smooth ride. The Volt has a gasoline-hybrid powertrain which offers an impressive all-electric range of great efficiency and acceleration. The electric range of the car is up to 53 miles and then the gas engine takes up until the battery can be recharged. On the gas engine the mileage has been recorded at 59 MPGe. Capable of producing 194 horse powers and having a top speed of 102 mph the car is a perfect blend of a plugin hybrid. The engine is a DOHC 16-valve Atkinson-cycle 1.5-liter inline-4, whereas the battery pack is a18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery.

2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

The 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron is apleasing mix of a hybrid and a hatchback car and was the first in a coming line of luxury plugin hybrids. The vehicle has a front-engine and front-wheel-drive along with a 5-passenger capacity. The 4-door hatchback is priced at $46,100. The e-tron comes with a turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 16-valve 1.4-liter inline-4 engine which is capable of producing 150 horse power and 184 lb-ft of torque. The electric counterpart is an AC electric motor which produces about 102 horse power and 243 lb-ft of torque with the help of a8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Furthermore the2017 e-tron comes with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

2017 BMW 330e iPerformance

The new BMW 330e is a plug-in hybrid directed especially for the premium sedan market and will go on sale in the US by late summer of 2017. The 330e comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Similarly it has been equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile there is both an electric motor and a 7.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack for the electric powertrain. The 2017 330e is basically a rear-wheel driveiPerformance models unlike the previous two models in the range. The 330e has a total horse power of 248 and 310 pound-feet of torque allowing it to go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds along with a top speed of 140 mph. Driving solely on the electric range the car can drive up to 14 miles at a speed of 75 mph. it takes six to seven hours to charge the 120-volt outlet of the battery.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq

The new 2017 Hyundai Ioniq has many underpinnings but is another class in its own right. The Ioniq has a front-engine and front-motor and can be categorized as a 5-passenger, 4-door hatchback with a front-wheel-drive car. The estimated price of the 2017 Ioniq is $27,500. The new Hundai comes with a DOHC 16-valve Atkinson-cycle 1.6-liter inline-4 engine capable of producing 104 horse power along with 109 lb-ft torque. Similarly the electric counterpart comes with a permanent-magnet synchronous AC motor capable of producing 60 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque. The combined output thus reaches 139 horse power. Additionally the battery pack fitted is a8.9-kWh lithium-ion battery. The Ioniq is also equipped with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the first plug-in hybrid minivan from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Pacifica Hybrid has a rating of 33 miles electric range along with an efficiency rating of 84 MPGe by the EPA. The Pacifica Hybrid is a 4-door van with a front-engine and a front-wheel-drive. The 7-passenger hybrid has a price of $43,090 for the premium version and $46,090 for the platinum version. The engine is a DOHC 24-valve Atkinson-cycle 3.6-liter V-6, whereas the electric drive train contains permanent-magnet AC motors leading to an output horse power of 260. The battery pack inserted is a 16.0-kWh lithium-ion battery. The transmission of the Pacifica Hybrid is continuously variable automatic.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime

The all-new model of the efficient driving Toyota Prius is a 2017 Prime model. The new Prius Prime is a 4-passengerfront-engine and front-wheel-drive. The 4-door hatchback has been priced at $27,965 for the plus version, $29,665 for the premium version and $33,965 for the advanced version. The engine of the 2017 Prius Prime is a DOHC 16-valve Atkinson-cycle 1.8-liter inline-4 with the capability to produce 95 horse power and 105 lb-ft of torque. The electric powertrain has 2 permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors which takes the total output to 121 hp. Similarly the battery pack inserted is an8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery.

2017 Lexus CT200h

The new 2017 Lexus CT200h is all you need in a plugin car of efficient fuel efficiency combined with intrinsic style. The all-new Lexus CT200h is a 5-passengerfront-engine and front-wheel-drive. The 4-door hatchback comes with a price tag of $32,225 for the base version and $33,955 for the F-sport version. The engine is a DOHC 16-valve Atkinson-cycle 1.8-liter inline-4 capable of producing 98 horse power and 105 lb-ft of torque. The electric drive train is a permanent-magnet synchronous AC electric motor which on its own can produce 80 horse power and 153 lb-ft of torque which along with a 1.3-kWh nickel-metal-hydride battery pack produces a combines horse power of 134. The 2017 Lexus CT200h can also go from 0 to 60 in just10.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 112 mph.