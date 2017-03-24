Deadly Sepsis Treatment Found

Sepsis causes organ failure and eventually death in patients. So many people die in hospitals due to sepsis each year. A treatment for this deadly disease would thus be a boon for mankind.

The only problem is that so many attempts have been made. All the solutions offered so far have fallen flat on their face. So taking any new treatment as the one and only “magic pill” has to be a cautious endeavor. A recent study shows promise though.

Some patients who were at high risk of dying were treated successfully by a doctor. Doctor Paul Marik ran an IC unit. A middle-aged female came in with an extreme case of sepsis. The inflammation was caused by a severe infection. Her kidneys and lungs were out of order and she was about to die.

Under this situation, the good doctor decided to not just think outside the box but to get rid of the box (so to say). Some research had shown that people with sepsis could be treated by intravenous vitamin C. Marik decided that it was now or never.

He did what was to be done. Alongside the vitamin C, he added a small amount of corticosteroids and thiamine (which is another vitamin). When the doctor saw the patient the next morning, he was shocked to see her still alive and well.

In fact, she had made quite some progress on the road to recovery. Marik tried the same procedure on two other patients with the same condition.

Again he was surprised by the quick recovery these two patients made from the deadly sepsis. It seemed to be a case of “eureka”. He had truly found it!

So the doctor started treating his sepsis patients with steroids and vitamins. After 50 such patients underwent recovery, he published his study in the journal Chest.

The failures among the 50 attempts amounted to only four which is negligible seeing the deadliness of the disease. Previous attempts at a cure had met with dismal results.

Yet here was a possible cure and the good thing was that it worked in the majority of patients. Up until now, doctor Marik has treated over 150 patients with sepsis. Only one of them has died.

Of the one million Americans who contract sepsis each year, 300,000 eventually die. If doctor Paul Marik is right, then a cure may have finally been found. The good thing is that it is very economical and easy to administer.