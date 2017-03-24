 
 

Deadly Sepsis Treatment Found

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 11:19am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Deadly Sepsis Treatment Found
Getty Images
  • Doctor Finds Possible Treatment For Deadly Sepsis
  • New treatment may save millions around the world
 

A physician has offered a tentative solution to a fatal form of septic poisoning.

Sepsis causes organ failure and eventually death in patients. So many people die in hospitals due to sepsis each year. A treatment for this deadly disease would thus be a boon for mankind.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The only problem is that so many attempts have been made. All the solutions offered so far have fallen flat on their face. So taking any new treatment as the one and only “magic pill” has to be a cautious endeavor. A recent study shows promise though.  

Some patients who were at high risk of dying were treated successfully by a doctor. Doctor Paul Marik ran an IC unit. A middle-aged female came in with an extreme case of sepsis. The inflammation was caused by a severe infection. Her kidneys and lungs were out of order and she was about to die.

Under this situation, the good doctor decided to not just think outside the box but to get rid of the box (so to say). Some research had shown that people with sepsis could be treated by intravenous vitamin C. Marik decided that it was now or never. 

He did what was to be done. Alongside the vitamin C, he added a small amount of corticosteroids and thiamine (which is another vitamin). When the doctor saw the patient the next morning, he was shocked to see her still alive and well.

In fact, she had made quite some progress on the road to recovery. Marik tried the same procedure on two other patients with the same condition.

Again he was surprised by the quick recovery these two patients made from the deadly sepsis. It seemed to be a case of “eureka”. He had truly found it!  

So the doctor started treating his sepsis patients with steroids and vitamins. After 50 such patients underwent recovery, he published his study in the journal Chest.

The failures among the 50 attempts amounted to only four which is negligible seeing the deadliness of the disease. Previous attempts at a cure had met with dismal results.

Yet here was a possible cure and the good thing was that it worked in the majority of patients. Up until now, doctor Marik has treated over 150 patients with sepsis. Only one of them has died.

Of the one million Americans who contract sepsis each year, 300,000 eventually die. If doctor Paul Marik is right, then a cure may have finally been found. The good thing is that it is very economical and easy to administer.   

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

46 minutes ago

Making Blood is an Unexpected New Function of Lungs

Making Blood is an Unexpected New Function of Lungs

5 hours ago

Deaths of Despair are Rising in Middle-Aged White Americans

Deaths of Despair are Rising in Middle-Aged White Americans

5 hours ago

Germans Inaugurates World&#039;s Largest Artificial Sun

Germans Inaugurates World's Largest Artificial Sun

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

32 minutes ago

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

38 minutes ago

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

1 hour ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

1 hour ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

Unite The League Justice League Trailer Teased, Drops Saturday

Unite The League Justice League Trailer Teased, Drops Saturday

2 hours ago

We fixed Vulnerabilities Years Back: Apple on Wikileaks CIA Documents

We fixed Vulnerabilities Years Back: Apple on Wikileaks CIA Documents

2 hours ago

These NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

These NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

2 hours ago

Aston Martin Rapide Discontinued

Aston Martin Rapide Discontinued

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

46 minutes ago

Making Blood is an Unexpected New Function of Lungs

Making Blood is an Unexpected New Function of Lungs

5 hours ago

Deaths of Despair are Rising in Middle-Aged White Americans

Deaths of Despair are Rising in Middle-Aged White Americans

5 hours ago

Germans Inaugurates World&#039;s Largest Artificial Sun

Germans Inaugurates World's Largest Artificial Sun

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

32 minutes ago

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

38 minutes ago

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

46 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook