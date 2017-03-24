 
 

Elon Musk Shares Video Of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 11:42am CDT

 

The Model 3 is coming along and it will be zippy.

Elon Musk shared a video of the first Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate accelerating. Watch the video below. Tesla is apparently making progress in getting the Model 3 into production. 

The short video shows a Model 3 drive off. It looks fast. Tesla’s $35,000 electric car will leave many sport cars in the dust. The range of the Model 3 is supposed to be at least 215 miles. 

The electric car maker could be very close to start production. The delivery of the Tesla Model 3 is supposed to begin late 2017 to the first customers who have pre-ordered the Model 3 a year ago. I am one of them. Last year Elon Musk had revealed that almost 370,000 Model 3 have been pre-ordered.

Tesla is expected to hold another presentation of the Tesla Model 3. This could happen in the next two months. The Model 3 is supposed to bring the big break through into the mass market for Tesla. These are exciting times. The Model 3 is behind schedule, but the Tesla fan community is used to that.

First drive of Model 3 release candidate

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

