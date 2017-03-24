Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

Elon Musk shared a video of the first Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate accelerating. Watch the video below. Tesla is apparently making progress in getting the Model 3 into production.

The short video shows a Model 3 drive off. It looks fast. Tesla’s $35,000 electric car will leave many sport cars in the dust. The range of the Model 3 is supposed to be at least 215 miles.

The electric car maker could be very close to start production. The delivery of the Tesla Model 3 is supposed to begin late 2017 to the first customers who have pre-ordered the Model 3 a year ago. I am one of them. Last year Elon Musk had revealed that almost 370,000 Model 3 have been pre-ordered.

Tesla is expected to hold another presentation of the Tesla Model 3. This could happen in the next two months. The Model 3 is supposed to bring the big break through into the mass market for Tesla. These are exciting times. The Model 3 is behind schedule, but the Tesla fan community is used to that.