Posted: Mar 24 2017, 2:08pm CDT

 

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More
Apple launched new products on March 24, but what lies ahead in 2017. Here is a round-up of upcoming Apple products and rumors.

Apple released on March 24 the new $329 iPad, the iPhone 7 Red and the iPhone SE with more storage. This was just the start of new Apple products in 2017. There are many more new products expected to be released this year from Apple.

The new products that Apple is releasing this year include the new iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, 2017 iMac, 2017 Apple Watch, 2017 MacBook Pro and 2017 Apple TV.

Apple is rumored to work on augmented reality related products. An Apple AR product could be the big "One More Thing" in 2017. Rumors point to an Augmented Reality headset that works with the iPhone.

The iPhone 8, aka 10th anniversary iPhone is a new flagship smartphone that will sit above the new iPhone 7S. The iPhone 8 is rumored to have an 5.8" edge-to-edge OLED display and a new design. Apple will release three new iPhones this fall and not just two. Read the current iPhone 8 rumors in our constantly updated round-up.

Another highly anticipated product for this year is the 2017 iMac. The iMac is over due for an update. Read the current 2017 iMac rumors for more details. Other computer hardware from Apple that are expected to get an upgrade include the MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and Mac mini.

The new Apple Watch, expected to be released in fall, will likely bring LTE connectivity as an option. Other smartwatch makers have already introduced LTE connected smartwatches.

The Cupertino based consumer electronics giant is in a pretty good place right now. It's stock value has been steadily growing and is now at $140. New products will keep fueling the company's value and sales. 

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

