New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

Cellular vitality depends upon DNA repair. Also cells thriving in the environment of the body and cancer prophylaxis depend on DNA repair. Yet as people age, the body breaks down and things seem to fall apart.

Thus this DNA repair becomes faulty and rickety. A critical step in the mending of DNA was revealed by scientists recently. This finding was published in a journal.

The molecule NAD is a protein-to-protein regulating agent. It plays a key role in DNA repair. This thing called NAD was discovered a century ago. In mice, it was seen that treatment with NMN, which is a precursor to NAD, mitigates DNA damage due to radiation.

There are thoughts as to the differences between mice and men. Yet the extrapolation effect remains extant despite the differences. The future consists of several therapies that will end cancer and the ravages of aging.

Trials with NMN in humans will begin within half a year’s time. Cellular degeneration is what this whole thing is about.

Proteins and molecules that play an important role in cellular aging are of the essence here. Scientists know that NAD which declines with age, boosts the levels of SIRT1 protein.

This rejuvenates and is a cause of longevity. Both SIRT1 and PARP1 use up NAD in their activity. Another protein DBC1 is present sporadically in the body.

The connections of these various proteins in this intercellular game is what determines longevity and cell repair. NAD, NMN, SIRT1, PARP1 and DBC1 all combine to re-enact a play of biology in the human body.

The experiments on mice ultimately show that those cells that were treated with NMN had lower levels of DNA damage.

The whole mechanism behind these aging and cancer and longevity stakes can be understood here in these trials conducted by the scientists on mice in the lab.

It was all a matter of restoring the right amount of proteins and biochemicals in the bodies of the rodents. The magic of biological change led to effects that would not have normally appeared in the rats.

DNA repair is a complex topic that has many components all of which cannot be gone into here. Yet one thing stands out. Besides environmental carcinogens, it is faulty DNA repair that lead to cancer and the diseases of age.

The findings of this study are published today in the journal Science.