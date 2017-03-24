 
 

These New Glasses Allow People To See Invisible Colors

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors
Now you see it… Metameric colours as they look through special filters (top, middle) and unfiltered (bottom) Credit: Mikhail Kats and Brad Gundlach via NewScientist
  Extraordinary Glasses Give Individuals Superhuman Color Vision
 

Extraordinary spectacles have been invented by the experts that lend individuals the power of special vision that allows unseen colors to be seen.

Colors that look alike tend to be hard to differentiate. When placed in juxtaposition they look pretty much the same shade as each other.

Yet now scientists have come up with a  special pair of glasses that allow such subtle differences in colors to be seen. These glasses were developed to intercept fake bank notes and detect the enemy in conditions of camouflage during war. 

The glasses allow color vision to be enhanced beyond belief so that metamers – which are colors which look the same but have different wavelengths – can be easily differentiated, according to NewScientist.

Human vision depends on three types of cone cells that react to blue, green and red colors. These correspond to short, medium and long wavelengths respectively.

A physicist named Mikhail Kats thought of whether the eye could be cajoled into having another type of cone cell. These glasses could take our vision from trichromatic to tetrachromatic. There are several animals that see in four or more channels.   

There are even a few human beings with the ability to see in tetrachromatic manner. To make the glasses, Kats and his colleagues made two filters. Each fitted over one eye.

The different wavelengths that reached each eye led to subtle contrasts between colors that could be detected. To the eye without glasses, differences in color or metamers could not be seen.

Yet with glasses they were easily detectable. This pair of spectacles is quite a fun experience for those who test it for the first time. To see an extra dimension of the world is a magical and fantastic thing to encounter.  

Color filters have been experimented with in the past with mixed results. The science of optics was basically founded on a solid basis by Isaac Newton.

The filters made by Kats seemed to lead to the opening of a novel world where colors produced a Disneyesque effect of dizzying hues and shades. The future applications of this technology are myriad.   

