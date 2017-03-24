 
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing In Europe

Credit: AutoCar
  • Mercedes-Benz CLS might drop the idea of an AMG V8 variant
 

It looks the powerful variant is no more the choice of car maker

It is being said that Mercedes might be getting on board with the idea of an AMG V8 variant of CLS. Recently a new Mercedes-Benz CLS development was seen testing in Europe.

This model is supposed to go on sale in 18 months. Thus the company is making sure that the production variant is ready before official reveal date.

The future model that has been referred to as CLS will be using the E line up structure of Mercedes-Benz, according to AutoCar.

The CLS four door will be sharing its engine with the famous E-Class. You will be able to see a numberof turbo charged engines that will go with different variants of the model. Six cylinder and diesel engines will be provided for more powerful models.

We can expect an AMG new turbocharged engine with 3.0 liter cylinder engine. It can provide an output of almost 450bhp. Thus if this kind of engine is about to make its place in the model, there won’t be any place for V8 engine AMG. This can mean another thing as well. It will leave a space for a powerful AMG engine.

This can arrive in the form of an AMG GT four door car which will be a car inspired from concept introduced in Geneva Motor Show. The GT four door car will be using a twin turbo charged V8 engine. It will be taken from E63 from E Class or from AMG GT.

The CLS and AMG will both be four door cars but CLS surely have an aggressive outlook as compared to that of AMG. Body proportions of the car show that it will be a little smaller than that of a GT four-door.

