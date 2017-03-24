 
 

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut At 2017 New York Auto Show

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 4:33pm CDT | in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show
  • Honda Civic Type R to come to NY International Auto Show
 

Fans will see a glimpse of the upcoming car.

Honda Civic Type R is certainly a very highly anticipated car which was disclosed in the Geneva Motor Show. The sporty looking hatchback will be making its official U.S debut in April third year.

Honda will showcase the car at the New York Auto Show 2017 on April 12th. The model will then go on sale afterwards in the region.

According to Honda, the Honda Civic Type R is one of the most powerful line ups of company. He also said that it was pretty successful in US which is the reason that the Type R performance car is finally coming to the region.

Honda won’t only be showcasing Honda Civic Type R in the event but will be making sure that the other models are showcased too. The debuts of plug in hybrids and Clarity green machine will be seen as well at the show.

The car which was previously unveiled at Geneva gained immense attention due to its beastly looks. The Hatchback looks nothing but sexy and speedy. Honda Civic Type R will have a 2.0 liter VTEC turbo engine. The overall output will be about 306bhp. It will be coupled with a six-speed manual transmission.

The car is supposed to rival Ford Focus RS, Subaru WRX STI and Volkswagen Golf Rwhich are all big names. All of the cars are offered in all-wheel drives. The car has extremely good looking aerodynamics which will surely make the handling great.

It has been given new bonnets and have a carbon fiber rear diffuser. It will have a front wheel drive. The car will be offered in black matte color that make it look enchanting. Coupled with red styling, makes the exterior of car even better!

