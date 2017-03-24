DS to Build a Hybrid Sports Car

DS is the new luxury brand of PSA. The company just showcased its skills with building a luxury SUV. The SUV was able to compete with Germany’s best kind of SUV in terms of both looks and technology.

Now it looks that the DS brand is all set to deliver a hypercar as well. More and more companies are making hypercars these days making the market pretty competitive. DS is now considering to rival the already electrified models with its own hypercar, according to MotorAuthority.

According to latest news by EVO, DS has a number of idea on plate. The company is looking forward to build a sports hybrid model that will be a flagship model for company. DS already has shed some light on the design of car by showcasing its concept E-Tense in Geneva Motor Show of 2016.

The E-Tense concept was a purely electrified model powered by electric batteries. The new model under consideration by the company is actually hybrid in nature. Thus if we are looking at the upcoming car it might have E-Tense’s many features but the powertrain won’t be the same.

DS is currently working with Exagon Motors and two other companies in Canada. They are making high performance electrified powertrains for cars. Thus the upcoming super sports car might get some powertrains from these already built ones.

DS is still working on the idea of this car, this is the reason that there might be some time in seeing the concept. The company is already busy in launch of its new SUV.

Along with that they have collaborated with Opel and General Motors too. Thus DS might be come to the possible development of sports car in a few months.