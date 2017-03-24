 
 

DS To Build A Hybrid Sports Car

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 4:39pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

DS to Build a Hybrid Sports Car
DS Divine of Avant-Garde Concept Car Credit: Getty Images
 

It looks the company is all set to jump into the race of making a hybrid

DS is the new luxury brand of PSA. The company just showcased its skills with building a luxury SUV. The SUV was able to compete with Germany’s best kind of SUV in terms of both looks and technology.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Now it looks that the DS brand is all set to deliver a hypercar as well. More and more companies are making hypercars these days making the market pretty competitive. DS is now considering to rival the already electrified models with its own hypercar, according to MotorAuthority.

According to latest news by EVO, DS has a number of idea on plate. The company is looking forward to build a sports hybrid model that will be a flagship model for company. DS already has shed some light on the design of car by showcasing its concept E-Tense in Geneva Motor Show of 2016.

The E-Tense concept was a purely electrified model powered by electric batteries. The new model under consideration by the company is actually hybrid in nature. Thus if we are looking at the upcoming car it might have E-Tense’s many features but the powertrain won’t be the same.

DS is currently working with Exagon Motors and two other companies in Canada. They are making high performance electrified powertrains for cars. Thus the upcoming super sports car might get some powertrains from these already built ones.

DS is still working on the idea of this car, this is the reason that there might be some time in seeing the concept. The company is already busy in launch of its new SUV.

Along with that they have collaborated with Opel and General Motors too. Thus DS might be come to the possible development of sports car in a few months.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

8 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

15 minutes ago

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

2 hours ago

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

4 hours ago

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

2 hours ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

2 hours ago

New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

3 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

Nintendo Switch In Stock At Amazon

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

4 hours ago

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

5 hours ago

Deadly Sepsis Treatment Found

Deadly Sepsis Treatment Found

5 hours ago

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

5 hours ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Cars & Vehicles

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

8 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

15 minutes ago

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

2 hours ago

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Accelerating

4 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

8 minutes ago

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

15 minutes ago

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

2 hours ago

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook