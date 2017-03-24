 
 

Skoda Previews Its Electric SUV-Coupe Concept

Posted: Mar 24 2017

 

Skoda Previews its Electric SUV-Coupe Concept
Skoda has released a murky preview image of its upcoming SUV concept, which will be a precursor to its first all-electric model. Credit: AutoCar
  • Skoda electric SUV coupe teaser released before Shanghai motor show Debut
 

Skoda is preparing for the launch of an electric SUV coupe

Skoda is all set to offer a new electrified model. It is going to be an SUV coupe. Its concept was showcased in last Shanghai motor show. The company just released a teaser of SUV that shows the outlines of this SUV.

The production version of the SUV coupe is supposed to go on sale before Kodiaq. A new model of Yeti will be released later this year.

The various hints offered by Strube who is Skoda E&D boss suggested that the upcoming electric vehicle will actually be an SUV. Other than that a few reports about this model were leaked as well.

This made us sure that the upcoming model was going to be an SUV. It will be built on the MEB electric vehicle platform by Volkswagen, according to AutoCar.

This is going to be the first model by company on the said platform. It is supposed to release around 2020 or 2021. The release of electrified SUV will later on be followed by the release of Superb. Superb will be first ever hybrid car made by Skoda.

Volkswagen which is the sister brand of Skoda is working on an electric line up too. The company is trying to make 80 percent of line up to be electric or semi-electric by year 2022.

The picture that was released by Skoda of hybrid SUV looks pretty similar to that of Kodiaq if we compare the lines. The styling is pretty much similar to that of the other model along with its coupe design.

However Skoda just confirmed that it is not an upcoming Kodiaq Coupe model. This means that it surely is the SUV that everyone keeps on talking and hinting about. More pictures are supposed to be released near its official reveal.  

