Facebook to begin Testing GIF Button for Comments

Social media giant Facebook will begin testing a GIF button that will allow users post GIFs from services like Giphy and Tenor as comments.

"Everyone loves a good GIF and we know that people want to be able to use them in comments. So we are about to start testing the ability to add GIFs to comments and we'll share more when we can, but for now we repeat that this is just a test," techcrunch.com quoted Facebook as saying on Saturday.

After the test, the GIF comment button will only be available to a small group of Facebook users and will be rolled out to everyone who loves it.

The button will function in the same fashion as in Facebook Messenger, allowing users to both browse trending GIFs and search for specific reactions in-line.

In a bid to make Messenger more fun and engaging, Facebook may soon add a new reaction "Dislike" for Facebook Messenger.

In February, Facebook celebrated the first anniversary of "Reactions" and recorded 300 billion "Reactions" on posts and the "Love" reaction was used maximum times by its over 1.79 billion users.