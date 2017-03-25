Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

The University of Virginia School of Medicine scientists have found that an anatomical feature that was thought to have nothing to do with the immune system in fact does have a lot to do with it.

This explanation fits the bill and tells us a lot about the reasons behind male infertility, autoimmune disease and the uselessness of cancer vaccination.

The vaccines are apparently failing due to the wrong targets picked by the scientists. These targets lie outside the immune system and don’t lead to an immune response.

A surprise interaction between the human immune system and the testes was shown by scientists recently. Look at the textbooks and you will discover that the testes are separated from the immune system by a barrier.

Yet here it seems that the opposite is the case. There is some sort of subtle link. Some unknown door opens between the testes and the immune system.

That doorway is unidirectional too. The testes release antigens which trigger an immune response. This occurs everytime the sperm is produced from the testes.

Since the testes release these antigens naturally, the immune system sometimes pays no heed to them. This is to be expected but it is also the reason why many cancer vaccines fail in the end.

Since these vaccines target antigens, the vaccine makers are dependent on antigens that are left high and dry by the immune system. Thus the vaccines don’t work at the end of the day.

The antigens from the testes can be divided into two types: the sequestered and the unsequestered. Antigens that are not sequestered would never prove to be good vaccination samples.

The really good thing is that the doctors now know which antigens a patient’s cancer cells release in the first place. This has made matters easier.

By targeting sequestered antigens, which are unknown to the immune system, cancer vaccination may be a fact one fine day in the future. This methodology might even come in handy in treating infertility.

12% of men with infertility have an autoimmune response to their own reproductive systems. Thus their sperm cells are being attacked. The regulatory T cells play an important role here in the immune response.

While the immune system normally attacks foreign antigens and bacteria, it also sometimes turns against the body of the owner.

Th findings of this study were published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.