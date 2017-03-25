 
 

NASA Will Use Laser Technology To Create High-Speed Space Internet

Posted: Mar 25 2017, 7:33am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 25 2017, 7:37am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA will Use Laser Technology to Create High-Speed Space Internet
An artist's impression of a satellite using lasers to send data from Mars to Earth. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
 

Laser communication system can transmit data 10 to 100 times faster than today's radio systems

NASA is taking a major step toward creating a high speed space internet by launching laser system to space. The laser technology known as Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) can transfer data up to 100 times faster than any existing radio frequency systems by using less mass and power and will revolutionize the way astronauts communicate or send and receive scientific data and videos from orbit to Earth. For instance, it currently takes 90 minutes to transmit high-resolution images from Mars, but NASA wants to significantly reduce that time to just a few minutes. 

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

“LCRD is the next step in implementing NASA’s vision of using optical communications for both near-Earth and deep space missions,” said Steve Jurczyk from NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate and leader of the LCRD project. “This technology has the potential to revolutionize space communications, and we are excited to partner with the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate’s Space Communications and Navigation program office, MIT Lincoln Labs and the U.S. Air Force on this effort.”

LCRD is one of the several projects NASA selected for development in 2011. The ground technology validation testing of LCRD will be conducted in 2017 while its payload is scheduled to launch in 2017. The LCRD payload will include telescopes, lasers, mirrors, detectors, a tracking system and different types of modems.

Contrary to radio systems, laser communication encodes data on light beam and then transfers it to ground-based terminals and to other distant destinations in the solar system and beyond. Since wavelength of the laser light is orders of magnitude shorter than radio waves, it can carry more bits of information. Moreover, laser communication systems can be much smaller than radio systems, allowing instruments relatively small in size and weight yet greater efficiency. 

“LCRD is designed to operate for many years and will allow NASA to learn how to optimally use this disruptive new technology,” said Don Cornwell, who leads the development of the instrument. “We are also designing a laser terminal for the International Space Station that will use LCRD to relay data from the station to the ground at gigabit-per-second data rates. We plan to fly this new terminal in 2021, and once tested, we hope that many other Earth-orbiting NASA missions will also fly copies of it to relay their data through LCRD to the ground.”

LCRD is expected to function between two and five years. Once operational, it will send and receive data from two Earth terminals equipped with laser modems located in Southern California and in Hawaii.  

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

2 hours ago

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

4 hours ago

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

16 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

17 hours ago, 2:06pm CDT

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

5 hours ago

Facebook to begin Testing GIF Button for Comments

Facebook to begin Testing GIF Button for Comments

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

5 hours ago

Skoda Previews its Electric SUV-Coupe Concept

Skoda Previews its Electric SUV-Coupe Concept

14 hours ago, 4:46pm CDT

DS to Build a Hybrid Sports Car

DS to Build a Hybrid Sports Car

14 hours ago, 4:39pm CDT

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

15 hours ago, 4:33pm CDT

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

15 hours ago, 4:26pm CDT

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Locked and Loaded

17 hours ago, 2:32pm CDT

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

17 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

2 hours ago

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

4 hours ago

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

These New Glasses Allow People to See Invisible Colors

16 hours ago, 2:40pm CDT

New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

New DNA Repair can Reverse Cellular Aging

17 hours ago, 2:06pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

1 hour ago

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

2 hours ago

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

5 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook