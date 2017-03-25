China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

iPhone 7 in Red was a huge news all over the globe, the new colored model of iPhone 7 was designed to support AIDS’ fundraising initiative. Well, the initiative can now be grateful to over 350,000 Chinese who registered for interest in the red iPhone. Registration of interests are not really pre-orders, they are more like surveys or a public feedback campaign which don’t bind the applicant with any strict rule of buying the merchandise.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

But still, over 350,000 interested Chinese is a huge achievement in such a little time. Although these registrations were not branded as RED (the company) nor did they mentioned any charity. A RED branded product means that a portion of the money earned by the sale of the product is donated to health initiatives. This Friday will welcome the RED branded iPhones by Apple/ Apple will offer the Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 128 GB and 256 GB variants only.

iPhone 7 will be priced at CNY 6188 for the 128 GB version and CNY 6988 for the 256 GB version. The same order of iPhone 7 Plus will hold the price tags of CNY 7188 and CNY 7988. The huge success of iPhone 7 in Red in China indicates two things. One, Chinese love to promote healthcare initiatives and the color red is truly the symbol of Chinese traditional fun and joy.