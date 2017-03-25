 
 

12 New Types Of Cloud Named

12 New Types of Cloud Named
Apparently, a dozen novel forms of clouds have been discovered by scientists.

It is not a common occurrence that new types of clouds are identified by the meteorologists. Yet the past seven days have been such that precisely this thing has happened on a consistent basis.

Exactly a dozen new cloud types have been acknowledged by the researchers of the World Meteorological Organization to their International Cloud Atlas. One of the clouds is termed asperitas. These resemble waves and make the horizon look like it is beneath the ocean’s surface.  

Besides asperitas, 11 other clouds have now been added to the ever-growing list. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has included these clouds in its International Cloud Atlas.

This is the recognized authority on clouds. It’s been three decades since the volume of the atlas had been updated. It was a case of now or never. The atlas was first published in 1896.

It is a fascinating thing to consider how this atlas had inspired so many to search for clouds of particular shapes and sizes. Clouds are normally divided into 10 genera. This is in accordance with their forms and sites in the sky. 

These genera are furthermore divided into species and varieties. In the novel atlas that will appear online, a new type of species called volutus will be included in the ever-expanding list.

Volutus is also termed a roll cloud. These clouds are low on the horizon and elongated in their shape. Their tubular bodies give the impression that they are rolling along in their path. Five new cloud forms that are attached to other clouds have also been identified.

These are: asperitas, cavum, cauda, fluctus and murus. Especially asperitas grabbed the attention of the meteorologists. Many of the images of the clouds showed them to be so weird in shape that such sights had seldom been seen before. 

It has been ten years since the campaign began to recognize these new forms of clouds. Even as recently as the year 2008, the whole thing had hardly gotten off the ground.

It was something the public took a minimal interest in. There were several hurdles in the way of publishing the data. Yet a need was constantly felt to record the cloud shapes that were new to the rest of the public.

The updated cloud atlas shows clouds such as flumen too among its repertoire. Among a few of the strange clouds of today are the following: cataractagenitus, flammagenitus, homogenitus, silvagenitus and homomutatus. Such a wide and wild variety of clouds has the enthusiasts, who love to spend their time sky-gazing, in a tizzy.  

