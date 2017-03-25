Apple patented a hybrid MacBook which would be powered by iPhone and iPad

Apple was just granted a patent which would preserve copyrights of a “Hybrid MacBook” to for Apple. The patent application points to a laptop device which is kind of a modular computer. This modular computer could use iPhone at the location of the touchpad and an iPad instead of a laptop scree, creating a revolutionary touch system.

This hybrid will also have the capability of using processing power of the connected iPhone or iPad. Such ideas were taken up by tech giants including the likes of Microsoft and Motorola but reaped very little success in the field. The patent granted to Apple this Thursday indicated Apple’s intentions to develop a hybrid device of its own.

To what degree will the company succeed, or even attempt to execute it, only time can tell. Apple is notoriously popular for applying for a patent of any creative or innovative concept that produces among the workers of the company. Even though the implementation of this concept seems like a huge step towards a new generation of computers, it’s hard to believe that Apple will go through with it. Especially when the company portrays its iPad as a complete notebook replacement.