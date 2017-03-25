 
 

Apple Patented A Hybrid MacBook Which Would Be Powered By IPhone And IPad

Posted: Mar 25 2017, 9:13am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Apple patented a hybrid MacBook which would be powered by iPhone and iPad
USPTO
 

 Apple was just granted a patent which would preserve copyrights of a “Hybrid MacBook” to for Apple. The patent application points to a laptop device which is kind of a modular computer. This modular computer could use iPhone at the location of the touchpad and an iPad instead of a laptop scree, creating a revolutionary touch system.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

This hybrid will also have the capability of using processing power of the connected iPhone or iPad. Such ideas were taken up by tech giants including the likes of Microsoft and Motorola but reaped very little success in the field. The patent granted to Apple this Thursday indicated Apple’s intentions to develop a hybrid device of its own.

To what degree will the company succeed, or even attempt to execute it, only time can tell. Apple is notoriously popular for applying for a patent of any creative or innovative concept that produces among the workers of the company. Even though the implementation of this concept seems like a huge step towards a new generation of computers, it’s hard to believe that Apple will go through with it. Especially when the company portrays its iPad as a complete notebook replacement.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

11 minutes ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

Apple iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

21 minutes ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

19 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

20 hours ago, 12:41pm CDT

12 New Types of Cloud Named

12 New Types of Cloud Named

2 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know About The Next Galaxy

16 minutes ago

Couple Donates $10 Million Insect Collection to ASU

Couple Donates $10 Million Insect Collection to ASU

1 hour ago

NASA will Use Laser Technology to Create High-Speed Space Internet

NASA will Launch Laser Technology to Create High-Speed Space Internet

1 hour ago

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

3 hours ago

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

4 hours ago

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

6 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

7 hours ago

Facebook to begin Testing GIF Button for Comments

Facebook to begin Testing GIF Button for Comments

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Apple

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

11 minutes ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

Apple iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

21 minutes ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Augmented Reality, 2017 iMac and More

19 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

20 hours ago, 12:41pm CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

12 New Types of Cloud Named

12 New Types of Cloud Named

2 minutes ago

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

11 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know About The Next Galaxy

16 minutes ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

Apple iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

21 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook