Watch Nio EP9 Set New EV Lap Record at Nurburgring

Nio EP9 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Credit: ArsTechnica
  • Nio EP9 sets the record for being the fastest EV running on Nurburgring track
 

Here is the exclusive look of Nio EP9 swooshing on the track just like wind!

Hypercars and Electric vehicles are the new trend of this month. A number of companies have launched their finest Hypercars in the market. Some of them made promising debuts while others failed to impress many.

Recently a new video which was sent to ArsTechnica by the people at Formula E that shows the Nio EP9 setting a new speed record at the Nurburgring track. The car covered the lap of 20.7km (12.9 miles) in a record time of 7:05:12. The video was recently uploaded as well where the enthusiasts can see the car running on a great speed.

The car was driven by Peter Dumbreck. He is one of the only two people in world who handled Le Mans. It looks Dumbreck had a pretty steady experience while driving the car. The car looks stable too.

The video hasn’t shown the statistics on the max speed on which the car is being driven. However the stats show that Dumbreck’s average speed on tracks in about 140mph.

The company has revealed earlier that it will be making only 6 specimens of Nio EP9. If we look at the video it shows that Nio EP9, might be getting ahead of the recently launched Mercedes-AMG hypercar which has a power of 1000bhp. It looks that it will give a tough competition to that of McLaren and Aston Martin too.

The Nio EP9 has set a record at France earlier too. It set an EV lap record when Paul Richard drove it in France. A new record was set while it was driven at Circuits of the America in Austin, Texas. In Texas, the driverless Nio EP9 lapped the track at 160mph.

