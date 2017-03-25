 
 

Win A Nintendo Switch Or A Nintendo NES Classic In These Giveaways

Posted: Mar 25 2017, 2:38pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Win a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo NES Classic in These Giveaways
Nintendo Switch & NES Giveaway on I4U NEWS
 

I4U News is giving both of Nintendo's coveted video game consoles.

Quick Links:

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Enter to win a Nintendo Switch

Enter to win a Nintendo NES Classic

The Nintendo Switch is as hard to find as a Nintendo NES Classic. This week Nintendo shipped a big Switch supply to US retailers. The Nintendo Switch was in stock at Amazon, ToysRUs Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop.

If you are not into driving around and lining up at stores, we have a solution. I4U News has been able to get a NES Classic and a Nintendo Switch to give away to our readers in March. These giveaways of these in-demand Nintendo consoles might be your best chance to get them this month.

Enter now to win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

Both consoles are EU versions, but will work in the United States as well.  The NES only needs a US USB power adapter and the US gamers can get an official US Nintendo Switch AC Adapter for the EU Switch console. Both giveaways are open to Americans and Europeans.

Refer to our constantly updated Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic shopping guides to find out what the best options are to find any two consoles in stock. NES and Switch hunters turn to Europe already to score Nintendo's consoles on Spain's or Britain's Amazon.

The local delivery service of Amazon, Amazon Prime Now, has sporadic inventory. Those who do not live in a supported metropolitan area get creative and have their orders shipped to UPS stores. Some UPS locations support the forwarding of Amazon Prime Now deliveries.

All methods of getting a NES or a Switch are a hassle. Entering our Giveaways is as easy as clicking a button. Enter now to win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in our two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

How to find the Nintendo Switch in Stores

Walmart Stores
Enter your zip code and select the Walmart store near you on this walmart.com page

The Walmart SKU number for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 52901821. The Walmart SKU for the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and new red Joy-Con is 52901822. To check if a Walmart store near you has the Switch in stock you can also use this BrickSeek page. To check for the more rare Switch with neon Joy-con visit this link.

Alternatively shoppers can use iStockNow to find Walmart stores with Switch in stock. 

Target Stores 
The Target DPCI for the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con is 207-29-1001. The DPCI for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 207-29-1000. The search for the Switch at Target on BrickSeek is not returning results yet.

Alternatively shoppers can use iStockNow to find Target stores with Switch in stock. 

Best Buy
Shoppers can use iStockNow to find Best Buy stores with Switch in stock. 

GameStop
The iStockNow service also works for GameStop store locations.

A pro tip for iStockNow is to look for inventory changes of your local stores you track. Only if there is a fresh change, the likelihood that the information is correct is high.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

To track online inventory and get alerts, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Amazon has been offering the hard to find Nintendo Switch through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. We see the Nintendo Switch in stock for select cities on Amazon Prime Now almost each day over the past weeks. The inventory is sold out extremely fast each time. The Lucky customers can receive the Switch with 2 hour free delivery once the Amazon Prime Now.

Below is the list of shops that offer the Nintendo Switch online in case they have inventory.

Amazon 

Best Buy 

GameStop 

 Target 

ToysRUs

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including AmazonBest BuyGameStopWalmartToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEggFry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

We have a brand-new Nintendo Switch in the office that we are giving away. Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway now to get a chance to win a free Nintendo Switch.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers. The premium resellers charge is with 50 to 65% still much lower than it is the case for the Nintendo NES Classic.

Nintendo is expected to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March for the global market. The number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out is very difficult. The Switch gave Nintendo their biggest console launch ever. The first 2-days of sales beat the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be also in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017. 

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There have been midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

Win a new Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo NES Classic in two exclusive I4U News Giveaways.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

6 hours ago

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

9 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

13 hours ago

Stunning Southern Lights Viewed from Passenger Plane

Stunning Southern Lights Viewed from Passenger Plane

2 hours ago

New Hypercars of 2017

2017 New Hypercars

2 hours ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 Sportcars to Consider

2 hours ago

2017 New Electric Cars

New Electric Cars of 2017

2 hours ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

New Plugin Hybrid Cars for 2017

2 hours ago

Watch Nio EP9 Set New EV Lap Record at Nurburgring

Watch Nio EP9 Set New EV Lap Record at Nurburgring

2 hours ago

New Microscopy Technique Shows Living Samples as Small as 13 Nanometres

New Microscopy Technique Shows Living Samples as Small as 13 Nanometres

2 hours ago

New Bugatti Chiron Hypercar Tested

New Bugatti Chiron Hypercar Tested

2 hours ago

New Way to Recycle E-Waste is to Pulverise Electronics into Nanodust

New Way to Recycle E-Waste is to Pulverise Electronics into Nanodust

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 is 10 Times Safer Than Current Cars

Tesla Model 3 is 10 Times Safer Than Current Cars

3 hours ago

Apple patented a hybrid MacBook which would be powered by iPhone and iPad

Apple patented a hybrid MacBook which would be powered by iPhone and iPad

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

6 hours ago

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

9 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

13 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock at ToysRUs on Saturday

1 hour ago

Stunning Southern Lights Viewed from Passenger Plane

Stunning Southern Lights Viewed from Passenger Plane

2 hours ago

New Hypercars of 2017

2017 New Hypercars

2 hours ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 Sportcars to Consider

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook