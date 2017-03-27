WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins

The place to be for Apple developers this June is the WWDC 2017 in San Jose, California. The registrations for the coveted WWDC tickets begins Monday morning at 10am PDT. The opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC17 will be offered by random selection. To register, you must be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

If you get selected to buy a WWDC 2017 tickets, you have to pay $1,599 USD. The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 takes place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA from June 5–9, 2017.

Apple is granting WWDC scholarships to talented students and STEM organization members. Developers selected for a scholarship will receive a WWDC17 ticket and lodging free of charge. Submissions to receive a WWDC 2017 scholarship will be accepted from Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:00am PDT until Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT. All applicants will be notified of their status by Friday, April 21, 2017.

The submission needs to include personal profile, membership information and most importantly a Swift Playground experience. Applicants need to create a visually interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Developers can use Swift Playgrounds on iPad or Xcode on macOS. "If you need inspiration, start with templates in Swift Playgrounds for a head start on more advanced creations. Get inventive and make them your own by adding graphics, audio, and more," says Apple in the WWDC Scholarships details on apple.com.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and his executive team is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, macOS and new hardware, including the 2017 iMac, during the WWDC 2017 keynote.

This is the 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Each year during WWDC, millions of talented developers around the world learn about Apple's breakthrough platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to breakthrough developer APIs like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay.

Located just minutes from Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, WWDC 2017 will give developers access to more than 1,000 Apple engineers with opportunities to meet and engage with them throughout the conference.

The McEnery Convention Center will be the hub for thousands of attendees with hotel, restaurant and entertainment options, all within walking distance. In addition to the keynote address, get-togethers, sessions and labs for developers, Apple is working with the city of San Jose and local businesses to celebrate the return of WWDC with special experiences around San Jose throughout the week.

Details on WWDC 2017 Ticket Purchase

To register, you must be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program as of February 16, 5:30am PST. Your membership must be valid and in good standing from this date until the end of WWDC. Developers between 13 and 17 years of age must have their submission completed by their parent or guardian who is an eligible member. If you’re selected, the default credit/debit card associated with your Apple ID will be automatically charged 1,599 USD, or in local currency where available.

If WWDC tickets are not available for purchase in your country using the default credit/debit card associated with your Apple ID, you may be asked upon registering to enter billing information for a credit card that can be charged in USD. To help ensure your payment is processed, we recommend that you notify your bank or credit card company that you may be charged for a WWDC ticket by Apple. WWDC tickets are for use by the selected applicant only and may not be sold, resold, bartered, auctioned, or transferred in any way.

The WWDC 2017 ticket registration is available on the Apple WWDC site.