See the Weird Two-Headed Snake

A woman in Argentina came across a very surreal double-headed creature and she went bonkers after seeing it. A picture of the creature has been doing the rounds of the Internet.

She was walking in her backyard when she came upon a creature that gave her the creeps. She started yelling and screaming for her friends and family.

The creature had coarse skin and looked to be a not very lengthy serpent with two heads. It was just four inches in length and had skin with scales on it just like a snake possesses.

The lady said later on that she had seldom come across such a weird and frightening creature. She said that it looked to be a truncated snake and its eyes were hypnotic to say the least.

She was especially scared because she thought it might be poisonous. The lady and her friends and family members thought it was a mutant species so they put a picture of it on the Internet.

The Facebook page displaying a picture of the creature had many likes. All those who looked at the picture of the strange beast agreed that it was downright weird.

The lady surmised that it may be a hybrid monster. The earth throws up very strange creatures from time to time such as the platypus and so this creature too was a surreal occurrence that proved that truth is stranger than fiction.

She said that it was definitely not a caterpillar since it had no legs. Someone else commented that it may be the head of a pit viper.

Some said that it was a paralyzed and handicapped snake. Yet many have said that it is in fact an Elephant Hawk Moth Caterpillar. This curious creature is known for its horny curved spines.

These caterpillars are extant in a wide area which includes country regions, woods and gardens in urban loci. It has two huge eye markings which act as camoflauge and thus deceive predators into perceiving it to be larger than it really is.

Finally, the outcome of all the speculation was that it was a caterpillar and not a snake. It would soon be becoming a butterfly. Its snake-like appearance was a calculated design maneuver by Mother Nature to drive away birds and other predators which might make a tasty meal of this creature.

Such caterpillars normally grow to three inches in length and look like an elephant’s proboscis.