StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

Today Blizzard Entertainment just announced it will remaster all of its StarCraft games series. The classic strategy games are currently inreal-time but will be converted to 4K UHD.

The StarCraft games include the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War, both of which will be remastered and released as StarCraft: Remastered. It is anticipated the games will be released in the coming summer of 2017.

The original game graphics will be converted into 4K Ultra High Definition. Other than that the game will also include updates such as a remastered sound.

Similarly new extra illustrations for the campaign missions along with new matchmaking capabilities will be present. For instance the game will be much more easily connected to the Blizzard App and saved on the cloud. According to

Blizzard Entertainment even though the game is being refreshed care is being taken to preserve the gameplay in a precise manner to retain the balance of the game.

Mike Morhaime, the CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment

“ StarCraft is a pure distillation of Blizzard’s DNA—its story, its balance, and all the little details reflect our long-running commitment to epic entertainment, and it’s been a staple in competitive gaming and esports for almost 20 years,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment.

“With StarCraft: Remastered, we’re modernizing the original game’s visuals, audio, and online support to ensure that players can enjoy StarCraft for another 20 years and beyond.”

Blizzard Entertainment also made an announcement about the StarCraft: Brood War game this week. A new update will be issued for the current game to fix bugs and to ensure anti-cheat measures are well in place for all players.

That’s not all Blizzard will turn the original two games StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War into the StarCraft Anthology so it can be downloaded for free from their website.

The new 4K version of StarCraft: Remastered will first be made available this summer for download on only Windows and Mac PCs. StarCraft: Remastered price and other related information will be announced later.