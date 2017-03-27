 
 

Impotence Can Be Cured With A Single Injection Of Stomach Stem Cells

Posted: Mar 27 2017, 2:27pm CDT

 

Impotence can be Cured with a Single Injection of Stomach Stem Cells
Getty Images
  • Erectile Dysfunction can be Cured with a Single Injection of Stomach Stem Cells
 

Apparently, erectile dysfunction can be cured with a single injection of man's stomach stem cells.

A single shot of stem cells from the stomach may be the cure for erectile dysfunction and impotence. A trial took place. The stem cells seemed to restore optimal sexual function among the males.

This could set the stage for the recovery from sexual dysfunction of those males who are such severe cases that they don’t even respond to drugs like Viagra.

Many men who undergo prostate cancer surgery are often rendered impotent. Erectile medication does not work in their case. They could benefit immensely from such a novel treatment.  

Also some men do not want to gulp pills and capsules. They just want to have sex without all the complicated hassles. This form of therapy shows a great deal of hope for the future.

It virtually rejuvenates the male organ of reproduction from the inside out rather than just engage in quick band-aid fixes which are temporary. The single injection could serve as a source of proper treatment rather than taking pills constantly and being reminded of one’s impotence.  

If this methodology works in larger trials which are to take place soon, it will not be long before it is commercialized. The really good thing about this line of treatment is that it causes spontaneous erections that don’t require constant supplies of pills, painful shots or fancy implants. ED (erectile dysfunction) is common in 52% of men between the ages of 40 and 70.

Pharmaceutical companies have vied with one another to find a cure. When Pfizer introduced the public to Viagra in 1998, its profits nearly doubled overnight. Viagra has bagged Pfizer a cool one billion pounds since then. This was so despite its patent going defunct in 2013. 

The odd thing is that not all men respond to Viagra. Others simply hate taking it since it destroys the mood of romance. The trial included 21 middle-aged men.

They all had a bit of fat cells taken from their stomach via liposuction. Then stem cells were extracted from this fat sample. These were injected right back into the patients.

These caused regeneration of blood vessels and blood cells. Within a half a year of this injection all 21 of the men had achieved regular erections and were enjoying sex in a lively manner with their spouses, according to Mail Online.

Only a few of them needed extra medication to get an erection. Thus this treatment shows extreme promise for future times. Phase 2 of the trials will begin soon. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

