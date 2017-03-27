Fans Trying to Zero in On PS5 Release Date

When the PS4 Pro was released, it was a bit of shock at how well it did. It outsold (by millions of dollars) the Xbox One and far surpassed the launch of the PS4 Slim and the PS VR. Still, people thought that the PlayStation name was starting to slow down and we wouldn't see another console coming to the lineup for some time - but they were wrong. Rumors have been spreading across the internet that a PS5 is coming in mid to late 2018.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

According to Damian Thong, a Macquarie Research Analyst, the PS5 will be extremely powerful and will come with 10 teraflops GPU, making it even more powerful than the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio. All of this information comes from a financial report that was analyzed after it was released by Sony Corporation and the financial figures of the Game and network Services department.

Thong told TNH Online that the "growth profit in that division showed sustainability with a forecasted OP growth in the fiscal year from the continuous increase in sales and profits of software. Despite the presence of competition with Microsoft’s game consoles as well as PC gaming, it was the success of the PS VR, with 915,000 sold balances the ecosystem."

This means that by doing well with the PS5, which is all but guaranteed barring anything out of left field, Sony will secure itself in the gaming world.

Other rumors about the PS5 include the fact that there will be a few versions of the console, including one that has a VR headset, which isn't too much of a jump considering the success of the PS4 VR.

As for the date of release, many are speculating that because the PS4 is such a success, they are going to push back the release of the PS5 until sales start to back down. That will make it quite difficult to actually predict when the game will be released, though fans are trying. Many believe the game will be released for the holidays in 2018.

Either way, we will keep you abreast of all the latest information and news about the PS5.