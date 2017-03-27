 
 

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Facelift Filmed Testing In Germany

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Facelift Filmed Testing in Germany
Mercedes-AMG S 63 will become more powerful and it will get advanced autonomous tech. The saloon might get a driverless technology like that of S-Class.

The upcoming was just spied testing in Germany at Nurburgring. A video of the car was made and uploaded on YouTube by a user Walkoart. The car shows a lot of differences from the things that we expected it to have. Well the good news is that all the changes are pretty impressive in the car.

The spied video shows that the car has gotten new headlights along with new front and rear bumpers. The earlier pictures of Mercedes-AMG S 63 showed that it will have small changes in its chassis and drivetrain too. It will be the facelift model of the car. It is supposed to have a 5.5 liter V8 engine which will offer an output of 577bhp. This engine is currently used in S 63 coupe which is the sibling of Mercedes-AMG S 63.

The refreshed and face lifted version of Mercedes-AMG S 63 is supposed to arrive with a number of advanced features. One of these features include an advanced level of driverless technology. According to the reports, it will have technology that will be close to that of S class.

The new features will include Active Distance function. It has the ability to provide a full autonomous acceleration and braking capacity on any kind of journey which is programed in its sat-nav system. Other than that, it will feature the updated version of Active Speed Assist System. It is supposed to help the car slow down and accelerate according to the permitted levels.

Features such as Distance cruise control system will provide autonomous acceleration. Deceleration will be a part of this system too. The S63 costs $164,134 while the new facelift version will surely cost more.

