 
 

Aston Martin To Revive Lagonda To Take On Rolls Royce

Aston Martin to Revive Lagonda to Take on Rolls Royce
  • Lagonda to be become Aston Martin’s ultra-Luxurious brand line
 

Aston Martin will revive Lagonda as a standalone brand for ultra-luxurious cars. It will rival Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach and Rolls-Royce line ups.

Aston Martin is all set to bring back Lagonda from the dead. The company is looking to make it appear as the stand alone ultra-luxurious car sub brand for Aston Martin. Lagonda will later on rival iconic luxurious car brands such as Rolls Royce, Mercedes Maybach and Bentley.

This news was just confirmed by the CEO of Aston Martin, Andy Palmer to Motoring. The project is still in its initial stages, however, Palmer confirmed that Lagonda will offer two cars in the start. One of these is supposed to be a sedan while the other will be an SUV which is supposed to be a cross over.

Aston Martin revealed its second century plan a few days ago. According to the plan, the company will be launching news cars in the coming few years. These two cars of Lagonda will be the part of the second century plan too.

Aston Martin has successfully completed one under years of automobile production and now they have entered in the second century. They have plans to sell as many as 5000 cars in the year 2017 and more in the coming near years.

The new plan included the arrival of DB11, the revival of Vantage, the inclusion of Vanquish, a mid engine supercar, a new SUV and these two new Lagonda cars.

Palmer also shared that the lineup pf Lagonda will be built on in house produced platforms. The project is in the earlier stages of development. The car designs have not been finalized yet so there is time till we seen them officially.

Lagonda is actually a British brand which is even older than Aston Martin itself. It started off humbly but later on was joined by Bentley and produced some iconic V12 models. In 1947, the brand was bought by owner of Aston Martin. The new Lagonda cars will arrive somewhere near 2020.

