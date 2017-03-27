Bloodhound Supersonic Car Land Speed Record Attempt is Postponed Again

The British manufactured Bloodhound supersonic car was supposed to go for an attempt of World Land Speed Record. However by the looks of the news, the attempt has been held off by company.

It is just announced by Bloodhound that the SS car which was supposed to raise the current set mark of 763mph, will not be attempting at all this year. It was supposed to aim for over 800mph in its next attempt. This would have made it the fastest supersonic car in the world.

However the announcement which is made by company shows that the project is lacking the flow of cash in order to help it make the attempt. It looks that the bidders or sponsors have not shown a lot of generosity this time for the attempt.

The company has described the delay to happen due to “short term cash flow problems”. This has come as a huge bump in the schedule of car.

The Engineers of the car are working on it to achieve the target. The Blood hound director Richard Noble told the BBC News that his team was hopeful for this attempt to happen. He said that despite lacking the money they are working rigorously on the project.

Bloodhound has surely signed a number of big sponsorships in the past too. They recently signed a huge sponsorship with a Chinese company. The Chinese automaker Geely which is sponsoring the project has made a generous contribution. It actually helped the company to clear a number of debts.

Noble also said that the company is in talks with more potential sponsors. One of them is going to be a fashion company while the other is a major IT company. If these deals are finalized, then the project will soon be on track.